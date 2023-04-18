‘We’re not going away,’ group says after billboard supporting police vandalized

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Just days after three billboards backing the police department went up in Asheville, one was vandalized.

Paint was thrown on the billboard on Patton Avenue.

The billboards, which read “We Support the Asheville Police Department! Now Hiring,” were put up by the Asheville Coalition for Public Safety.

The coalition’s Tom Tesser said such vandalism only strengthens the group.

“We’re not going away. In fact, you will ensure and make our purpose stronger, and you’re going to ensure we remain here until our work is fully done,” Tesser said.

Tesser said the plans to replace the billboard are already underway.

