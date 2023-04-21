Emotionally disturbed man with scissors shot by police after lunging at officers

By WABC Staff

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) — Police say a man in mental distress with a pair of large scissors was shot by officers in the Bronx after he lunged at them.

Officers responded to a call in front of an assisted living facility on Washington Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx and found an emotionally disturbed man with scissors and a large knife in his hands.

Police say the man turned his attention to a bystander smoking a cigarette and officers attempted to distract him while ordering him to drop the scissors.

That’s when officials say the man rushed at the officers who fired three shots, hitting him twice.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of the officers was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.

Chief of Patrol John Chell said the situation “was fast, volatile and dangerous,” and credited the officers’ quick response with saving the life of an innocent man.

The scissors and large knife were recovered at the scene.

