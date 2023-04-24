2 hospitalized after woman crashes head-on into school bus in Adair County

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A vehicle crashed head-on into a school bus in central Kentucky early Sunday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

It happened just after 1 a.m. when a 64-year-old woman was driving up Jamestown Hill in Columbia, Kentucky.

Police say she crossed the center line and struck a school bus in the front which had 18 Adair County school students on board along with five adults.

The woman driving the vehicle and the bus driver, a 63-year-old man, both of Columbia, were taken by emergency medical services to TJ Samson Hospital there in town.

There were no other injuries reported among the student or other adults. All waived medical treatment.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the woman’s DNA which was taken at the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.