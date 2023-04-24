Jefferson Parish School Board set to vote on new school attendance zone maps

By Bun Choum

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — The Jefferson Parish school board is set to vote on new school attendance zone maps after approving a plan to consolidate several schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

The vote is expected to happen at a school board meeting Monday night.

Jefferson Parish school leaders said due to district lines being adjusted, some students currently zoned for a particular school may be impacted.

The plan was met with a lot of opposition from students and their families.

Parents like Shannon LeBlanc say this consolidation will drastically impact an already strained transportation and school bus system.

“There are no substitute drivers or backup buses, regularly,” LeBlanc said. “Just this week, we had no bus. We get a text message at 5:30 in the morning that no bus is coming today, you have to bring your child to school and pick them up at 2:20 p.m.”

LeBlanc says she’s not sure how the school system will balance the influx of students being added to new districts including, and says for the last year, her kids had inconsistent bus pickups.

“They’re adding more kids to be transported, so all of those kids from Grace King will be bused from Metairie to Kenner. I don’t know where the extra buses will come from.”

Below are key attendance zone shifts from these proposed maps:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

If the maps are approved, families of impacted students will be sent a letter. The plan is set to go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

