Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WHNS) — The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was found trapped in a machine on Friday.

The coroner said they were called to 2570 Trelleborg Drive, Trelleborg Wheels, at 9 p.m. after a man was found.

According to the company’s website, Trelleborg Wheel Systems is a global supplier of tires and wheels for agricultural and forestry machines, material handling, construction vehicles, motorcycles and other specialty segments.

The coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Christopher Crawford.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were also called and are investigating this case, according to the coroner.

FOX Carolina reached out to the company following the incident and they provided this statement below:

“We are focused on supporting our colleague’s family at this difficult time and our sympathies are with them. Safety is our number one concern at our plants and we are fully cooperating with OSHA as we continue our investigation.”

