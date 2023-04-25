Byrd High student charged with cyberbulling

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Byrd High School student for cyberbullying after a social media message was sent to another student encouraging suicide.

The unidentified juvenile is charged with cyberbullying.

An investigation was opened on March 31 after a 15-year-old student received a social media message that said, “kill yourself,” the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Detectives got two search warrants and tracked down the identity and address of the sender. They contacted the suspect’s father and met at the high school. That’s when the 16-year-old admitted to creating a social media account and sending the message, the news release states.

