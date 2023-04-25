Skip to Content
Man arrested after putting vampire straw in carry-on bag at Logan Airport, officials say

    BOSTON (WCVB) — A Chicago man is facing charges for allegedly trying to take an unusual weapon through security at Logan International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration scanners found a vampire straw in a carry-on bag of Arman Nair on Sunday, officials said.

Officers immediately confiscated it and charged the passenger with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to officials.

According to the manufacturer, the titanium vampire straw is “long enough to be used like a dagger and can be carried in a cup without attracting attention.”

