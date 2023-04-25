Pennsylvania State Police issue arrest warrant for ‘Bam’ Margera

By WGAL Staff

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Brandon “Bam” Margera, a former professional skateboarder, TV personality and filmmaker.

“On April 23, at 11:00 a.m, troopers from the PSP Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road, in Pocopson Township, Chester County, for a reported disturbance. The investigation determined Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera, age 43, of Thornton, PA, was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Police said Margera fled into a wooded area before troopers arrived. He has not been found.

PSP said an arrest warrant out of a District Court in Kennett Square has been issued for Margera.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.

Margera is best known for his appearances in the MTV reality stunt show “Jackass” and his own spinoff shows, including “Viva La Bam.”

Over the years, Margera has struggled with alcoholism. In June of last year, TMZ revealed that he was reported missing after fleeing a rehab center.

In March of this year, TMZ reported that Margera was arrested twice, once for domestic violence and once for public intoxication.

