2 children in serious condition after lighting strikes tree nearby, shocks them

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Two children are in serious condition after lightning struck a tree and shocked them Wednesday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the two school-age children were playing in their front yard when lightning struck a tree at their home near I-35W and Risinger Road.

FWFD says it doesn’t appear that the children were physically struck by the lightning but according to neighbors, they were in close enough proximity to the tree that the electrical charge took them both down to the ground.

Neighbors reported hearing two big booms and then came out to find two kids on the ground.

FWFD said the tree did not fall on the children.

“Just from the Copeland family we were scared for you… it shook us up…just wishing the kids a speedy recovery,” said Karl Copeland, who lives in the neighborhood.

