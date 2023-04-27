Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint on Milwaukee’s northwest side

By Bryant McCray

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Wednesday, April 26, A United States Postal Service worker was held at gunpoint and robbed.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the armed robbery happened just after 12:45 in the 8800 block of W. Chambers Street, a few blocks from Mount Mary University.

MPD said, the armed unknown suspect approached, demanded and obtained property from the USPS mail carrier.

The early afternoon crime scene no longer a shock to some neighbors in the Cooper Park neighborhood.

“I think it’s the new norm for Milwaukee, which is sad, I think it’s like everywhere now,” said Jill Allen.

Allen lives steps away from where her mailman was held at gun point.

“I called my husband immediately and thought, I think something happened to our postal worker, I thought, I think he might have gotten shot,” said Allen.

The armed robbery reminding people of slain USPS worker Aundre Cross.

Cross was shot and killed while on duty in December.

People who live in the Cooper Park neighborhood told CBS 58 they knew Cross. He used to be their mailman before he left for his northside route where he was killed.

“I used to talk to Aundre all the time, and this kid (current mail carrier), I talked to once in a while, but I used to talk to Aundre all the time, and then Aundre left this route, and was murdered at his other route,” said Brian Smallcomb, a resident of Cooper Park.

City leaders called on the community to come together to help prevent these types of crimes.

“Be vigilant, if you see something suspicious call it in every single time, never be shy about doing that. I don’t want to see any trends startled here, I really don’t and I’m looking for any and every opportunity to prevent that (crimes against postal workers) from becoming a trend here in this neighborhood,” said District 5 Alderman Lamont Westmoreland.

MPD said they are still looking for an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police.

