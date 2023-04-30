KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected

By Web Staff

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department stated officers responded to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house at 10:30 a.m. and found the student dead in her bed and already beyond life-saving measures.

Police indicated there was no appearance of foul play

The identity of the student has not been released.

