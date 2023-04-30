Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:40 PM

KU student found dead at sorority house, no foul play suspected

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Police said a 19-year-old University of Kansas student was found dead at her sorority Saturday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department stated officers responded to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house at 10:30 a.m. and found the student dead in her bed and already beyond life-saving measures.

Police indicated there was no appearance of foul play

The identity of the student has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content