YouTube creator surprises 6-year-old fan battling cancer at San Diego hospital

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — Local San Diegan and famous YouTube creator Brian Awadis, also known as ‘FaZe Rug,’ surprised a 6-year-old girl at Rady Children’s Hospital who beat cancer six times but recently relapsed.

Darlyn Angel, 6, made a wish at 11:11 to meet Youtube creator FaZe Rug.

“I got tagged in an Instagram story that one of my biggest fans is in the hospital and that she made a wish at 11:11 to meet me,” FaZe Rug said in an Instagram Reel.

The interaction was recorded at Rady Children’s Hospital in Kearny Mesa where Angel was being treated for cancer.

FaZe Rug,26, surprised Angel with flowers, a unicorn, and slime – some of her favorite items that FaZe Rug was told she was fond of.

“Are you actually real,” Angel exclaimed.

“You’re going to get through this. You’re very strong,” FaZe Rug told Angel.

FaZe Rug is widely known around the world for his YouTube channel which garnered more than 23.3 million subscribers. More importantly, he’s also known for random acts of kindness including giving back to his community, awarding strangers with money who participate in his videos, and being a kind person to fans in public.

The Awadis family as a whole became a powerhouse of content creation after FaZe Rug uploaded a now-viral video about eight years ago from their Mira Mesa home.

Brian Awadis’ online name ‘FaZe Rug’ came from his gaming tag before joining the infamous gaming organization ‘FaZe Clan,’ a professional esports and entertainment organization.

