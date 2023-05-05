Skip to Content
Bomb threat from passenger who missed flight prompts evacuation at Los Angeles airport

<i>KCBS/KCAL</i><br/>LAX police evacuated a JetBlue flight from Las Vegas after receiving a report of a bomb on the plane. The man who allegedly made the threat was a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight.
By Matthew Rodriguez

    LOS ANGELES (KCBS) — LAX police evacuated a JetBlue flight from Las Vegas after receiving a report of a bomb on the plane

Authorities said Las Vegas police learned about the possible threat at 2 p.m. Thursday. They added that the man who allegedly made the threat was a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight and told authorities that his luggage possibly contained a bomb.

Las Vegas police “took enforcement action” on the man who made the threat and informed Los Angeles Airport Police. LAX officers have cleared the plane and are currently inspecting the aircraft.

“LAXPD is currently conducting their investigation to ensure that the luggage is clear of any threat to passengers and aircraft,” LAX police said.

At about 4:40 p.m., police confirmed that all luggage was checked and cleared. There are no active threats on the plane.

