2 teens injured after ‘assault’ at Oregon apartments, neighbor says she gave first aid

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an assault at an apartment complex in Hillsboro on Friday night, police said.

The Hillsboro Police Department said at about 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Wyndhaven Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest Edgeway Drive. When they arrived, the found two 16-year-old boys hurt. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries and are expected to survive. Police did not say how they were injured.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.