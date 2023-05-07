Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while responding to drunken driving call

By WCCO Staff

GLENWOOD CITY, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy died Saturday evening after being shot, the state Department of Justice said.

According to the DOJ, a St. Croix County deputy was responding to a potential drunken driver in a ditch in the township of Glenwood around 6:15 p.m.

Shortly after getting to the scene, the deputy reported shots fired. The DOJ said the deputy was shot, hospitalized and later died. They have not been publicly identified.

Authorities said the suspect took off running and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

Overnight, law enforcement gathered at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul to honor the fallen officer. It’s a tradition that an officer’s body be guarded by other officers at all times.

Last month, officers Hunter Scheel of Cameron and Emily Breidenbach of Chetek were killed in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop.

A week after that, Pope County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Owen was killed in a shootout. Another deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also shot, but survived.

