Las Vegas group raises awareness on missing and murdered indigenous women

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Deanna Blackcrow is the founder of Her 38 Roses. “Four out of five Native American women encounter domestic violence,” she said.

Nonprofit organization 38 Roses is bringing awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women.

“In honor of my mother, she lost her life to domestic violence when she was 7 months pregnant with my sister. She was 38 years old, so that’s why I decided to go with 38 roses,” Blackcrow said.

While this is a way to honor her mother, Blackcrow says she hopes for a future where women can freely report incidents.

“Sometimes there’s some embarrassment that comes with that, or feeling you did something wrong, not feeling comfortable enough,” said Blackcrow.

She says she didn’t know her mother was going through all of that abuse.

On Sunday, a special event a 5K and prayer event was held.

There was also a special tree planting of her mother, Debra Blackcrow, of the arapaho oglala lakota nations.

A message for those who may be suffering through any type of domestic violence.

“Get help as safely as possible just know that people are out there going through similar situations and knowing that you can reach out and get help,” she said.

