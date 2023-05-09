Skip to Content
Parents want MBTA safety inspection overhaul after son’s death on rusted staircase

<i>WBZ</i><br/>David Jones was jogging up the stairs near the JFK/UMass MBTA station in 2021 and fell to his death.
By WBZ Web Staff

    BOSTON (WBZ) — The parents of David Jones want the MBTA to overhaul how it does safety inspections, nearly two years after he died at the JFK/UMass station.

On Sept. 11, 2021, the 40-year-old Boston University professor fell through a rusted out flight of stairs while on a run in Dorchester. State Police said the stairs were fenced off with danger signs. The staircase has since been removed from the station.

On Monday, his parents testified at a Transportation Committee hearing on proposed MBTA safety reforms.

Jones’ mother, Debra Hingham, demanded the T do more to protect pedestrian safety, showing support for two bills that would create an independent safety oversight agency for the MBTA.

“You have a long list of notable events,” said Hingham. “They’re single-spaced, one-line – maybe two-line. It was really chilling to see my son’s event on a five-page list.”

The two bills come after federal reviews found that the MBTA was not keeping up with safety reviews.

