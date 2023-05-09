Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder

By Nathan Vickers

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping, according to police.

The North Kansas City Police Department said Riley O’Laughlin, 27, had been shot and killed outside her workplace at a warehouse near Fayette Street and E. 11th Street. Her suspected killer, John Hadley, then took his own life.

O’Laughlin’s family said that she and Hadley had previously been in a relationship. Shannon O’Laughlin, Riley’s twin sister, said she had been concerned about Hadley’s behavior. She called it abusive.

“I knew from the beginning he wasn’t right for my sister,” she said.

Shannon said that Riley had broken off the relationship and had been working to turn her life around. She had been promoted at her warehouse job and had been active at Northland Church.

Matthew Marrs, the pastor of the church, said that Riley had been baptized in the last year and was considering going on a mission trip abroad. He described her as friendly and outgoing. He also said some members of the church had given her a place to stay when she broke off her relationship with Hadley.

“It’s devastating anytime you lose someone,” he said. “She was very young and had her whole life in front of her. We were excited about the turn her life had taken.”

But, in April, Riley had told Shannon that Hadley kidnapped her. Riley had said Hadley lured her into the backseat of a car near the warehouse where she worked. O’Laughlin said she was unable to leave because of the vehicle’s child locks and that Hadley drove for more than an hour before letting her out.

Riley filed a police report on April 22 with help from Marrs. Hadley killed her on May 5.

A statement from police said: “At the time of the shooting on May 5, 2023, this case was still under investigation. As an open investigation, no further information will be released on this case.”

Shannon has questioned why Hadley was never arrested or kept in custody.

“Why wasn’t it enough that he was harassing her?” she said. “He shot her at the same place he had kidnapped her.”

She stressed the importance of intervention for people who may be suffering from domestic abuse.

“People need an advocate. They need a voice,” she said. “Whenever they’ve been impacted by domestic violence, something has to be done. Something needs to change. If nothing is done, it just gets worse.”

Northland Church said the congregation was planning a memorial service for Riley. Family members have also been raising money for burial costs through an online fundraiser.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.