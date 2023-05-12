‘It’s a peace of mind, it’s a blessing’: Omaha moms surprised with car seats

By Abbie Petersen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A group of 30 local moms got an early start to Mother’s Day. What they thought was just a car seat safety class, turned out to be a welcome surprise.

The current or soon-to-be moms gathered with a shared goal: to learn how to keep their little ones safe on the road.

Part of that has to do with having a proper car seat.

“We heard that from community members that sometimes they have old car seats that they were using from older kids,” said Heart Ministry Center Willing Partner Director Daniel Alaniz.

And some were using car seats that had been in car accidents, like Emily Hedges.

“My daughter’s car seat was in the car and it wasn’t safe. I wasn’t able to buy a new one,” Hedges said.

And they aren’t cheap.

“We know how expensive car seats are and we know what how that can cause stress on a young mother,” said Christ Child Society of Omaha board member Mallory Anderl.

So once they were settled, they were surprised with a brand new car seat, ones that will last as their children get bigger.

“We take for granted, that we can just go and buy a car seat. And we want to be out there to support all these young mothers as they try and make a life for themselves and their children,” Anderl said.

Christ Child Society of Omaha teamed up with Heart Ministry Center for the surprise.

Hedges says she’s thankful for the support these organizations give single mothers.

“It’s a peace of mind. It’s a blessing, definitely. So I know that my daughter’s safety and that if I get into a car accident, she’s not going to be jeopardized because of the car seats not being safe,” Hedges said.

And although it’s not officially Mother’s Day yet, Hedges says this is one to remember already.

“Best Mother’s Day present ever,” Hedges said.

