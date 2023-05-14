Hundreds gather at Allen rally, demand gun policy changes following fatal mass shooting

By ALEXIS WAINWRIGHT

Click here for updates on this story

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — As Texans continue to grieve and reflect on the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, there is a growing call-to-action for more gun legislation.

Hundreds gathered at an organized rally Saturday morning, demanding change following the latest mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people. Rally-goers said while prayers are appreciated, there’s still a lot more work to be done.

Mireya Rodriguez, a store manager who said she was working at the outlet mall when the shooting happened, told CBS News Texas that she was upset and rallying for policy changes.

“I was scared for my life, for other peoples’ lives, and I never wanted anyone to become victim to this,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not something that should be normalized.”

After hiding in a back storage room, Rodriguez said she was able to walk away with no injuries. Now she’s hoping to speak up for those who weren’t as fortunate.

Activist groups Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action were among the crowd in Allen, asking Congress to reinstate bipartisan assault weapon bans.

“We’re here to demand that our lawmakers take action so that no other community endures what Allen went through,” Moms Demand Action volunteer Alissa Wallace said.

Texas has rejected gun control measures in recent years, and nothing changed Friday when a bill to raise the age limit to buy an AR-style firearm failed to advance.

“We failed in regulating guns,” Texas Sen. Roland gutierrez (D-San Antonio) said. “We have failed our communities, and people and children are dying.”

However, activists and politicians alike still have hope that their voices will promote change.

“You guys give me strength to go back and keep fighting,” Texas Rep. Mihaela Plesa said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.