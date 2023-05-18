Skip to Content
Las Vegas custodian, elementary school win $15,000 prize

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — A Las Vegas elementary school and one of their custodians are being recognized in a big way for serving their community.

Fabian Emery is a custodian at Keith and Karen Hayes Elementary School on Twain Avenue in Las Vegas.

“I’m really happy that that I got to be the winner and I got to bring some awareness to CCSD because I feel like a lot of custodians really don’t get a lot of the attention and awareness, that we do a lot,” Emery said.

“Everybody’s been great to me. They’ve been super respectful. They all care about me, how I feel, how I’m doing throughout the day. The kids are amazing here. I love the staff here. Everybody loves me. I love them,” he continued.

Emery and the school were recognized in a celebration Wednesday for winning the fourth annual Custodians are Key prize.

The Tennant Company awarded Emery with $5,000, and the school with $10,000. He beat out over 1,400 other K-12 custodians across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the Tennant Company, the prize “celebrates K-12 custodians who go above and beyond every day across the U.S. and Canada to make their schools a better place for all. This year’s campaign is themed ‘Super Custodian’ spotlighting the real superheroes who keep our schools safe, clean, healthy, and fun.”

