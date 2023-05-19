Buncombe authorities hope visa program will build alliance with local immigrants

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced a program to help immigrant victims of crime come forward without fear of retribution.

This policy is meant to encourage immigrant victims to report crimes and protect them from becoming victims of criminal activity,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a statement. “The collaboration between our office and community partners reflects our dedication to finding better ways to serve victims of crimes and their families. This policy demonstrates the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to creating a safer and better community of WE.”

Policy 117, titled Victims of Human Trafficking and Other Crimes, details how the department’s certification for U and T nonimmigrant status certification will work.

“We must serve all of our community,” Miller said during a conference Thursday night.

The department certification will only be available for immigrants assisting with the investigation. Those assisting will be eligible for one of two visas:

U Nonimmigrant Status (U Visa) – provides immigrant benefit for victims of certain crimes who assist law enforcement. T Nonimmigrant Status (T Visa) – for victims of trafficking, allows for victims to remain and work in the country for up to four years if granted.

“This sort of encourages or helps them to come forward and feel self-reporting,” Pisgah Legal’s Thalia Hoy said. “We know when all members of the community are safe, the community is safer.”

“I’ll simply tell you we’re all people,” Miller said. “We all deserve law enforcement to be there.”

Two victims of crime shared their stories and spoke about the importance of the program.

“It might be because of fear or lack of access to a language that doesn’t allow for victims to find help or search for help,” Keyla Estrada said.

Francisco Ramirez also spoke about being robbed at gunpoint.

“I felt insecure,” Ramierez said. “I didn’t feel safe.

Hoy said most of the time, language barriers, fear of authorities or confusion on the difference between law enforcement and immigration prevents victims from asking for help.

“Immigrant victims stay quiet, so this is just one of the tools law enforcement has to make them feel more comfortable coming forward and validating the crime victimization they’ve gone through,” Hoy said.

The policy went into effect on April 17, 2023.

