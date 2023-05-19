Law enforcement credited with stopping mass shooting in Shreveport

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Chad Norris, 44, has been on police radar for a while. However, yesterday, things escalated.

Law enforcement received a tip Wednesday Norris had multiple weapons and was planning on using them.

“So I think the short answer is the (Caddo) sheriff’s department stopped a mass shooting yesterday,” said Clay Walker, juvenile services director.

The sheriff’s office said Norris made terroristic threats against multiple places including the federal courthouse, Caddo Courthouse and juvenile court.

Norris also made multiple harassing and threatening phone calls to the Gingerbread House, the Volunteers for Youth Justice, and other elements of the Juvenile justice system.

“Yesterday it got so concerning that the court systems had to lock themselves down. The juvenile court system had to lock themselves down and add extra security measures,” said Caddo Parish sheriff’s Capt. Bobby Herring.

Herring and Sgt. Casey Jones contacted Norris at his home. Norris tried to get back into his home after being told he was being arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Norris tried to break Jones’ arm and leg, and elbowed Herring in the face. Norris also put Jones in a headlock.

“It just so happened I was near this individual’s home. We were doing some surveillance and we were involved in an unexpected and unplanned confrontation with this individual. He fought me. He fought one of the sergeants over at the detective’s office. It as a violent confrontation with him trying to resist arrest. Ultimately, we subdued him and no one was hurt,” said Herring.

Norris was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for an interview.

Detectives found several firearms and body armor in his home.

“I believe they did find multiple weapons, semi-automatic rifles and pistols and then a lot of his social media feed was saying he was contemplating a mass shooting,” said Walker.

Norris booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic battery, and two counts each of resisting a police officer with force or violence and battery of a police officer.

His bond is set at $3 million.

