4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened when the car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said two people got out of a car that stopped at the red light and opened fire at the Malibu. Aaron said three children, one four-years-old and the others two-years-old, were in the back seat of the car.

The 4-year-old girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition, Aaron said. One of the two-year-olds in the back seat was grazed by a bullet in head. The 22-year-old man driving the car was shot in the arm.

“From all appearances, this is a targeted shooting,” Aaron said. “They were stopped at the red light, two persons got out of the car and opened fire.”

Police found more than 20 casings on the ground at the intersection. Another car was also hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

Aaron said the man drove the car to the Family Dollar store about 2.5-3 miles from the shooting scene. It’s believed that the mom of one of the children in the car may have worked there.

