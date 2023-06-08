Gutsy Utah grandma hopes to inspire fitness journey for others

By John Franchi

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A grandmother of six is hoping to inspire others to focus on their health and fitness.

“Fitness is so key,” Jennifer Nielson said. “You’ve got to stay strong as a grandma.”

To stay strong, Nielson spends 45 minutes per day in the gym.

While she has always been focused on fitness, she recently noticed a need to make changes.

“In my late 40s, early 50s, I found the weight was creeping on, and my energy levels went low,” Nielson reflected. “I thought, you know what, I don’t want to succumb to it.”

Weight training and clean eating have delivered results.

Now, Nielson has a platform to share her fitness journey with other mothers and grandmothers.

She is in the running to be on the cover of Ms. Health & Fitness 2023 and is competing against other women for online votes.

The event benefits the Wounded Warriors Project, a cause close to Jennifer’s heart as several of her relatives are veterans.

“This wounded warrior fund creates a home for them that they can get around in,” Nielson explained.

Regardless of how the vote plays out, Nielson hopes she can show others that people of all ages and abilities can embark on a healthy journey. Age doesn’t have to be a barrier to achieving good health

“If you are one percent better every day, you eventually get to the point,” she said. “Be patient. Fitness is patience, it takes years. Don’t give up.

