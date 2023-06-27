Florida girl spreading love and light in Nashville after deadly shooting

By Jerry Shannon

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 12-year-old Florida girl wants to use her art to help spread kindness in Nashville.

Ayel Morgenstern sent a bunch she decorated to Metro Nashville Police. The artwork pays tribute to the people who lost their lives in The Covenant School shooting.

“I was devastated when I first found out about this. I remembered the quote that in life it is very important to ‘look for the helpers,’ just like Mr. Rogers always said,” Morgenstern, a rising seventh grader, said. “The police in Nashville are those helpers. I wanted to recognize them and bring love and light to the police department.”

This isn’t the first time she’s created artwork following a tragedy. She created “Sunny Seats” after 17 people died in the Parkland School shooting. The chair and benches are now all across the city.

“It’s very important for me not ton only make a difference but also to connect with the community and to bring love and light to everyone who sees them,” Morgenstern said.

She hopes to continue helping people by becoming a doctor. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing in addition to creating art. Morgenstern wants more people to pay it forward.

“I really hope that it inspires others, and it keeps going like a chain,” Morgenstern said.

