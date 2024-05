JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Wednesday, a contractor will be installing a cattle guard structure on Ski Hill Road at milepost 6.81 in Alta, Wyo.

Work on the cattle guard will continue through Friday, June 14, 2024, with work occurring Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Traffic control will consist of signage and temporary traffic signals to allow for alternating one-way traffic.