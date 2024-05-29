Bands announced for 2024 Teton County Fair Concert

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced the artists that will be featured at the 2024 Teton County Fair Concert set for Wednesday, July 24, in the Rodeo Arena.

Bringing to the stage a mix of rock and roll and country music, both critically acclaimed Futurebirds and Flatland Cavalry will co-bill this year’s fair.

Gates to the Rodeo Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. with one of Athens, Georgia’s best kept music scene secrets, Futurebirds, taking the stage at 7:00 p.m. With a progressive mix of rock and roll, electrified folk, and cosmic American root music, Futurebirds have built a sound that attracts fans of all genres of music.

Hailing from Lubbock, Texas, Flatland Cavalry brings a blend of country instrumentation, toetapping groves, and warm choruses. The Country music band is known for their 2019 critically acclaimed album, Homeland Insecurity, and their 2016 debut album Humble Folks.

Local, limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 5 for $30 per-person. Tickets will be available for purchase in-person only at the Teton County Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue. Individuals may purchase up to 10 tickets. All remaining tickets will be available for purchase online beginning July 1 at TetonCountyFair.com.