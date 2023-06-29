35-foot-tall inflatable Heinz pickle ornament to make appearance at Picklesburgh

By CBS PITTSBURGH

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh expanding its footprint means there’s more room for not just one iconic pickle balloon but two.

Picklesburgh is breaking out the three-story-tall inflatable Heinz pickle ornament to go along with the Cultural District’s Xmas in July celebration.

The pickle-themed festival is moving from the Allegheny Riverfront to the Boulevard of the Allies this year, where the 35-foot inflatable ornament will be deployed. The usual pickle balloon will hover over the skyline from PPG Plaza.

There will be live music on the Xmas in July stage and other Christmas-themed fun like a photo op in Santa’s chair and a Nutcracker come to life. The Christmas Pickle pop-up bar will also have festive cocktails and treats.

Picklesburgh returns July 21-23.

