Massive catfish caught in Stewart County

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A potential state-record catch was made on the Cumberland River on Wednesday.

Micka Burkhart caught the monster catfish in the river in Stewart County. The 122.3-pound, 57.5-inch Blue Cat will be a new Tennessee record, pending verification, and certification.

Burkhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.

