Dead whale washes ashore on Peaks Island

PEAKS ISLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A dead whale washed ashore on Peaks Island Saturday Morning.

According to the Maine Marine Patrol the whale is a 25-foot minke whale.

Marine Mammals of Maine took a biological sample of the whale to determine how and why it washed ashore.

Maine Marine Patrol is assisting Marine Mammals of Maine with its investigation.

