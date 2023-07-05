8-year-old boy shot in chest by 14-year-old brother in Choctaw, officials say

By Brooke Withrow

Click here for updates on this story

CHOCTAW, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest by his 14-year-old brother in Choctaw, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials responded to a Walmart parking lot near Henney Road and Northeast 23rd Street where an 8-year-old child was accidentally shot.

Police originally told KOCO 5 the gun used in the shooting belonged to an Oklahoma City police officer. Now, they said the children were simply related to a department employee and it has yet to be determined who the gun belonged to.

Officials said another adult had accompanied the boys and was inside the store when the shooting happened. Police said the boy was initially treated by an officer who was the first to arrive and was then transported by helicopter to a hospital, now waiting for surgery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.