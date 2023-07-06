Tickfaw man arrested, accused of dressing as Walmart employee to steal items

By Erin Lowrey

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tickfaw man accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from the Picayune Walmart.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, Joseph Hollingsworth, 47, was found in possession of the stolen property over the weekend.

Travis said his office received a tip that Hollingsworth had been committing burglaries across the area.

At the time, Travis said he had not heard of any burglaries in the parish.

Over the weekend, Picayune Police issued a news release regarding a burglary at the town’s Walmart.

Picayune police said the suspect was caught on camera going into the Walmart over a seven-hour period stealing items.

The suspect was dressed as a Walmart employee and walked through the store during business hours.

According to Picayune police, at some point during the day, he disabled the fire exit in order to return overnight and enter the store.

Travis said his office coordinated with Picayune police to identify the suspect and vehicle as Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth was arrested at his Tickfaw home and confessed, according to Travis.

Travis said he was wearing the same shoes seen in the Walmart video, and deputies were able to find the uniform he wore during the burglary.

Hollingsworth was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis said more than 173 items were recovered that valued just under $7,000.

All items were returned to the Picayune Walmart.

