Fairhope faithful turnout for Artwalk despite rain

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The first Friday of the month — means Artwalk on the Eastern Shore. Despite the rain — it did not stop the Fairhope faithful from coming out. Many had umbrellas as they made their way to the Eastern Shore Art Center.

Emory & Trish McChargue have been coming for years — and always try to plan a trip to Artwalk on her birthday weekend.

“We’ve been coming since 2008 — and we love it. And the people here, just the art, the food — it’s just a great opportunity to come and just in the South — and Fairhope is a great town,” said Trish.

“It is because you can park and basically you don’t get back in your car — the entire time you’re here. You can walk everywhere,” added Emory.

Trying to stay dry — inside was the place to be — where two guests artists were on display.

“The theme of this show is ‘Clay the Life We Live With It.’ I’m so influenced of course by my environment — the fish, turtles, trees, leaves, so that’s the evidence in my work. Lee: Maybe influenced — by some rain? — Always (laughs),” said Maria Spies, local pottery artist of more than 50 years.

“Lee: What inspires your work? — Oh, life. It’s a very cathartic process. I don’t make pretty paintings — I make paintings that sort of help me work through issues in my life. And it’s a cathartic process,” said Gary Chapman, Artist.

The downpour that greeted us — eventually stopped. Friday once again fabulous — as we head into the weekend!

“This is such a special night every month — we love coming any time we can. And the weather is perfect now – you just can’t beat it. Lee: You guys timed it just right — we did. We really did,” said Mary Rooney, Fairhope.

The next Artwalk in Fairhope is Friday, August 4th.

