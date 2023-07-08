Surveillance video: Woman vandalizes Wisconsin Black Historical Society, causing at least $2K in damage

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A woman is wanted after causing thousands of dollars in damage to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The executive director was left asking why.

“Totally surprised. We’ve never had this kind of vandalism before,” said Clayborn Benson, executive director of the center, after seeing the damage Thursday morning.

Video surveillance shows at around 4:30 Thursday morning, a woman was walking around and looking into the Wisconsin Black Historical Society near 27th and Center. The woman then walks across the street and comes back with a rock. She’s shown smashing several windows and glass doors.

Benson has more questions than answers.

“Why is it that she did this, what was her motivation and her purpose for vandalizing. We’ve never had this problem before. I’ve never seen this woman before,” said Benson.

He said the woman also knocked over garbage bins.

On Friday, the windows and glass doors were repaired.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be at least $2,000.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society has created a GoFundMe for community members who would like to help.

The Milwaukee Police Department said they’re still looking for the woman.

