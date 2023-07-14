Police: Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Ansonia
By Evan Sobol, Hector Molina
ANSONIA, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police are investigating a shooting in Ansonia Friday afternoon.
A man was shot on Hodge Avenue, according to police. It happened around 1:40 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was found in the driveway of a home at 126 Hodge Ave, police said.
Police said the victim is in the hospital, but did not comment on the extent of his injuries.
