3 homes burn on Lincoln Avenue in Woodland

WOODLAND, California (KOVR) — Crews responded to a large house fire in Woodland on Saturday. The fire was burning on Lincoln Avenue and spread to two nearby homes.

Two homes were engulfed in flames and a third one sustained heavy damage after it also caught flames, the Woodland Fire Department said.

Over 2,000 people were without power for an extended period of time as fire officials requested a power shutoff for safety purposes while battling the flames.

“When power lines are very close to our suppression efforts, sometimes they may be directly involved or we may ask them to be turned off for the safety of our firefighters,” said Fire Marshal Dana Carey.

For about three hours, residential homes and businesses were without power — all of this happening during the hottest part of the day. However, some were grateful for the firefighters’ efforts.

“I appreciate the fire department for what they are doing,” said Kevin Acosta with McNary’s Chapel.

Multiple agencies responded to assist the Woodland Fire Department, including crews from the departments in West Sacramento, UC Davis and Willow Oaks.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows flames coming from the roof of a home as several firefighters are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The fire occurred as the region is experiencing triple-digit heat during what has been the second major heat wave of the summer.

Fire crews took extra measures, like bringing in packs of water bottles, to keep themselves hydrated. Though, two firefighters received treatment for heat exhaustion but were released.

