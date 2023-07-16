Cougar sighting closes Cannon Beach in Oregon

By FOX 12 Staff

CANNON BEACH, Oregon (KPTV) — The beach at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is closed due to a cougar sighting Sunday morning, police said.

The Cannon Beach Police Department said on Facebook to avoid the beach around Haystack Rock. It is closing down the beach for safety because of a cougar spotted in the area. Police said they will provide an update when the beach reopens.

FOX 12 viewer Khula Makhalira sent in photos of the cougar taken at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Cannon Beach Fire District said it is responding with police to the beach. Responders on jet skis saw the the cougar on the north side of the rock, but have since lost sight of it. Just after noon, they said they are discontinuing their search. Oregon State Police is still on the scene.

On Friday, Oregon State Parks said there were multiple cougar sightings reported at Nehalem Bay State Park in Manzanita. It prompted a closure of the eastern section of the Loop Trail at the park.

