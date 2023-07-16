Police: Two separate shootings in Lauderhill leaves one dead, four other injured

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

LAUDERHILL (WFOR) — Lauderhill police are investigating after two separate shootings left one person dead and four others injured.

The first incident happened Friday around 10 p.m. in the area of the 5300 block of NW 18 Street.

Police are investigating after a juvenile was hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue promptly arrived at the scene and provided immediate medical assistance to the injured juvenile. The juvenile was transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale for further treatment.

No information on possible suspects has been released.

The second shooting occurred Saturday night around 11 p.m. near the 3100 block of Northwest 2nd Street

According to Lauderhill police, two of the four people, although injured, were in stable condition and were immediately transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale by Lauderhill Fire Rescue and BSO Rescue.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

A third person suffered a graze wound in the lower back and received on-scene treatment.

The fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police statement.

The individual had been standing in the front yard when a black Dodge Charger pulled up to the residence where shots were then fired outside of the vehicle, according to Lauderhill Officials.

After the incident, the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Northwest 2nd Street towards Northwest 31 Avenue, police say.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

