Thief pushes child off bike and steals it

By SANDRA MCNEILL

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for the public’s help in locating the heartless thief who pushed a child off his bike while he was riding it – then peddled away.

Officials said it happened on July 13 near 14541 Michigan Ave, which is between Schaefer and Greenfield.

The boy who was riding the bicycle sustained minor injuries when he was pushed off. The suspect took the bike and rode off westbound along Michigan avenue.

If caught, the suspect could face charges of battery of a juvenile, along with the theft.

“We take matters involving minors very seriously,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “Our young residents and their families should always feel safe in our neighborhoods.”

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a red zip-up track suit.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241.

Anonymous tips are also being taken by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

