19-year-old Army recruit from Pella, Iowa dies during basic training

By Andrew Bein

PELLA, Iowa (KETV) — At just 19-years-old, a Pella, Iowa native has died during basic training at a U.S. Army base in Georgia.

J.T. Atchison left for Fort Moore on May 1, according to his obituary.

The U.S. Army says it is investigating a “medical event” that happened while Atchison was training July 12.

Drill sergeants and emergency responders tried to save his life before he was taken to the base hospital.

According to the army, Atchison was two days away from completing basic training in his company’s ‘Turning Green Ceremony.’

Atchison had dreams of joining the 75th Ranger Battalion and the Special Forces.

He graduated from Pella High School in 2022.

