East Sacramento neighbors fear escalation after “shocking” string of Pride flag thefts

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Neighbors in East Sacramento surrounding McKinley Park say home surveillance video links a string of Pride flag thefts and vandalism at their homes.

At least two instances caught on camera have been reported to the Sacramento Police Department as “targeted hate crimes.”

It’s an area that is historically very inclusive. Pride flags both big and small are a normal sight. But since last week, there is now a sense of security stolen with every flag that turns up missing.

“I definitely feel like I was targeted,” said neighbor Katrina Barch, who lives on D Street.

She and two other neighbors provided home surveillance video to CBS13 showing their Pride flags being ripped down from their front porches.

“My wife made this and it’s very precious to me,” said Barsh, showing CBS13 her custom rainbow address numbers. “When they ripped it down it caused some damage.”

Since the incident, Barch has now replaced her small stolen flag ten times over in her front yard. But she is worried that after her doorbell camera caught the brazen act, next time, a person could be the target.

“It’s a kid stomping and kicking in a sign. If he directed that at an individual there would have been a lot of harm. I do believe this type of hatred does escalate. Today, it’s signs. Tomorrow it’s assault,” said Barch.

Just two minutes after her yard was hit, a few blocks over, the Wilson family’s Pride flag was also ripped down Wednesday, July 12 on San Miguel Way. They provided the surveillance video to CBS13.

“Really, I just want it to stop happening,” said Bryce Wilson.

As the suspects ran off into the street, the Wilsons’ neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told CBS13 their Pride flag was also yanked down. They do not have home surveillance cameras.

Neighbors say all other flags on the block were left untouched.

“One of the reasons we chose to move here is because it is so diverse and inclusive. So it was pretty shocking,” said Dawn Wilson.

But despite the hateful acts, these East Sacramento neighbors are too proud to be silenced.

“I initially was like, ‘I guess we need to order a bunch of Pride flags and put them out,’ ” D Street neighbor Joey Wilson said of her immediate reaction to the flags being stolen.

Wilson ordered 100 small Pride flags, giving them out for free outside her home Tuesday in solidarity with LGBTQ+ neighbors.

“We won’t tolerate your hate, and we will be stronger,” said Barsh.

And if the flags keep disappearing?

“We’ll just keep ordering more,” said Wilson with a smile.

The Sacramento Police Department says its Bias Crimes Taskforce is investigating these thefts and looking closely at the possibility that they are all connected.

They are asking witnesses to come forward with any tips on who is responsible. They may be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

