Pig finds unlikely protectors in hen and fellow rescue animals

LITHIA, Florida (WFTS) — Connie Pavelich’s farm in Lithia is home to several animals, including Theo, a pig. And never far from his side is a guinea hen.

“It’s the weirdest thing to me. And it’s just been like that forever,” explained Pavelich, who said the hen is one of Theo’s protectors.

While it is bizarre, the more time you spend around them, the more it feels endearing.

It turns out Theo has a lot of protectors. He was found at a flea market where the conditions were not the best. So, Pavelich and her friend Lea bought Theo.

“Theo was probably; I would say, four or five days old. And, like, literally days old and was at a market like a flea market,” said Pavelich. “We took him in. And then we had to get friends for him because he’s a baby. So, we got Alvin. And then Simon was found on the side of the road. So, we have Alvin, Simon, and Theodore.”

The three of them are pretty inseparable too. Many of the animals on Connie’s farm were saved from dire situations, it’s a sanctuary.

“I’m so happy that he has a fan. He has a stall. He has grass, he has everything he needs, and he’ll never have to worry about a thing in his life. I love to see the animals. I love feeding them. I love being with them. I love saving them,” Pavelich said.

Pavelich wouldn’t have it any other way. She’ll watch over this farm, just like the guinea hen, Alvin and Simon will always watch over Theo.

