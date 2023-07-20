Man in jail for allegedly hiding camera in hospital bathroom

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

WEST BEND, Wisconsin (WISN) — A 45-year-old West Bend man has been arrested, accused of hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the man worked at the Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the town of Polk.

Deputies say the suspect admitted to placing the camera underneath a sink and saving pictures for the past several months.

Officials say the bathroom in question is a public restroom but is mainly utilized by staff.

In a statement, Froedtert officials said, “We are aware of the situation and have terminated the staff member in question. We are working with local law enforcement to identify possible victims and provide resources to help them heal.”

The suspect appeared in Washington County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing, where a judge set bond at $50,000 cash and ordered him to have no contact with Froedtert or any of their employees.

Based on the amount of data that needs to be analyzed and the number of victims, investigators need more time before specific formal charges can be sent to the district attorney for review.

But officials say they anticipate a significant number of felony charges will be requested.

In Wisconsin, it is a felony to capture an image depicting nudity without the person’s consent.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.