Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting ‘struggled’ with mental illness, partner says

By Connor McCarthy

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s been three days since a shooting inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital that left a security guard dead.

FOX 12 learned more about the suspect’s criminal history and why he was in the hospital.

PoniaX Kane Calles allegedly opened fire on a security guard in his Good Samaritan Saturday morning. FOX 12 spoke to his partner who said she was at the hospital giving birth to her third child.

Before this weekend, court records show Heil filed a restraining order against Calles earlier this year. Though the restraining order was dismissed, Heil wrote she feared for her and her children’s safety. She said that Calles threatened to punch her in the stomach while pregnant.

Beyond the restraining order, court documents show Calles was no stranger to Oregon courts. Over the last decade, he was arrested for various crimes from assaults to traffic violations.

In 2019 he was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. He pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving. In 2015, he was arrested and charged with assault but pleaded guilty to attempted assault.

According to court documents, he got into a fight with another man at a Northeast Portland restaurant and stabbed him in the face.

Calles’ partner wrote on a GoFundMe she created that he has always struggled with mental illness.

