Scout Expo on Saturday at Portneuf Wellness Complex

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If your child wants to be a boy or girl scout, its the perfect weekend for them to see what it's like.

The annual Scout Expo is taking place on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.

The free community event will feature around a dozen activities for youth and families to enjoy.

The theme of the event is “Why the Outdoors," with outdoor activities planned such as canoeing casting for fishing, a climbing wall, and archery.

"Everybody knows we go camping, but there's a lot of other things we do," said district director Terry Hoopes. "Scouting is a lot of our outdoor things, but there's a lot of indoor things as well. We teach leadership and life skills and we have a lot of fun doing it."

The Scout Expo is organized by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The district includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities.