Free comic books available on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday is free comic book day across the country and one local comic book shop is getting in on all the fun.

Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove in Pocatello will be handing out a select number of free comics on Saturday.

From noon to 5 p.m., you can come to their location on 348 N 3rd Avenue and pick out comics that range from the DC and Marvel universe to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

James Schmidt says it's their busiest day of the year, making it his favorite day as an employee.

"I love seeing all the people that come out and support the shop," said employee James Schmidt. "Small businesses are a dying breed it seems like, but we're keeping it strong."

The shop has also invited local artists, crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate, making it a mini comic convention in the Gate City.