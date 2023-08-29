11-year-old girl holds ice cream social to raise money for Lower Burrell police dog

By ROSS GUIDOTTI

LOWER BURRELL, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Harrison Township girl who has raised money to equip and train police department K-9s is at it again.

Once you meet Kaley Bastine, you quickly realize she is not your typical 11-year-old. She’s been recognized for raising funds for police departments to help their K-9s with equipment and training, and it all started a few years back.

“The first one was my lemonade stand, and then we just kept going,” Bastine said.

Since then, thanks to car washes, hot dog stands and the girl’s irrepressible spirit, Bastine’s efforts have helped several departments take care of their K-9s.

“I just like to make sure they have protection,” Bastine said.

This weekend, she had an ice cream social to help Lower Burrell K-9 Buc.

“We made $6,705,” Bastine said.

Over the years, she has raised nearly $50,000. She said none of this could be done without her family, especially her grandmother, Judy Simms.

So, what is next?

“Lord only knows,” Simms said. “I just told her I need two weeks’ break before we plan this next one.”

