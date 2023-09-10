2 people shot over parking spot dispute

By WLNY Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WLNY) — Two people were injured in a daytime shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman were shot while on Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:15 p.m.

It appears a car was struck by bullet multiple times.

It’s unclear if the victims were inside that vehicle at the time of the shooting or what exactly led up to the shooting.

Police say the woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition and the man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.