Man shot driver of stolen vehicle armed with a machete, claims self-defense, police say

By Caleb Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a man’s self-defense claims after a fatal shooting in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

Police say two men were following a reportedly stolen white pickup truck on Goodwin Road when the driver stopped and was armed with a machete.

That’s when one of the men following, shot and killed him, MNPD said.

Homicide investigators are working the scene currently as they work to determine the happenings of this shooting.

The call of the shooting on Goodwin Road came in at about 3:15 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.